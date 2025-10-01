iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET) Short Interest Down 87.5% in September

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ TMET opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Company Profile

The iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (TMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Clean Energy Transition Metals index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of a basket of exchange-traded metals futures contracts. The metals selected are those considered essential to clean energy technologies in supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.

