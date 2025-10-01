Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Short Interest Up 506.1% in September

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 506.1% from the August 31st total of 198,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 35.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 35.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Treasure Global Stock Down 5.8%

TGL stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Treasure Global has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $76.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

