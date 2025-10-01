Park Place Capital Corp Sells 3,311 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWO opened at $320.04 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $219.19 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

