ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,913 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $42,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Putney Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $968.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $977.48. The stock has a market cap of $380.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $787.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $747.14.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.