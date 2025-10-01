Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 1,547 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,473 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.41.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $112.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.85. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

