GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Purchases 1,591 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 44.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,417.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 28,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EXR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

NYSE EXR opened at $140.86 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $121.03 and a 52 week high of $181.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $841.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.56%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.