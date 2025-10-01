GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Takes Position in Fastenal Company $FAST

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 174,400.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 148,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.97. Fastenal Company has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $50.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 84.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird raised Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 target price on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Baird R W raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

In related news, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $951,760.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,780.32. The trade was a 67.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,341,188.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,834. The trade was a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,230 shares of company stock worth $5,288,364 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

