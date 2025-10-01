Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 7,135.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 947,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,644,000 after acquiring an additional 934,690 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Corteva by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,320,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,072,000 after purchasing an additional 50,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.Corteva’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on CTVA. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Corteva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

