PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36,305 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 726.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 41.2% in the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1,461.8% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price objective on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,279.68. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,235.37. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $67.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

