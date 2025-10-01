OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ONEW shares. Zacks Research cut OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONEW

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 3,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,161.98. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 712,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,947,190.28. The trade was a 0.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Troiano sold 15,041 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $260,961.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $906,121.10. The trade was a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 20.8% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 404.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $259.30 million, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.23.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.33). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $552.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.01 million. OneWater Marine has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OneWater Marine

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.