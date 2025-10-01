Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Receives $60.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Enbridge

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Enbridge Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,494,000 after buying an additional 243,384 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 229,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 603,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,276,000 after buying an additional 88,215 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.6839 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.98%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

