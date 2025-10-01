Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SKE FY2026 Earnings

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) – Scotiabank raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Skeena Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 24th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million.

Separately, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skeena Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:SKE opened at $18.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. Skeena Resources has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $19.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 16,173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,173 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Skeena Resources by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

