Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

EW has been the subject of several other research reports. Daiwa America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. William Blair upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

NYSE EW opened at $77.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.84. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $83.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,150,614. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. The trade was a 15.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $1,760,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 143,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

