Scotiabank Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TSE:SKE

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Skeena Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 24th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.55). The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SKE. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Skeena Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$26.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$21.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skeena Resources currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$25.50.

Shares of SKE opened at C$25.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.51. Skeena Resources has a 1 year low of C$10.34 and a 1 year high of C$26.73.

In other news, Director Craig Andrew Parry sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.48, for a total value of C$307,203.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 225,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,627,009.67. This trade represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Ltd is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing prospective precious and base metal properties in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The company’s primary activity is the exploration and development of the past-producing Eskay Creek mine acquired from Barrick.

