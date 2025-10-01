Seaport Res Ptn Has Bearish Estimate for WOR FY2026 Earnings

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for Worthington Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.65. The consensus estimate for Worthington Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE WOR opened at $55.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Worthington Enterprises has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $70.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.96.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $303.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.84 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 35.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Enterprises

In related news, Director Michael J. Endres purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $529,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 95,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,057,995.80. This trade represents a 11.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 693.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

See Also

