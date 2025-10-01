Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for Westlake Earnings

Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westlake in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Westlake’s current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Westlake had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WLK. Tudor Pickering upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Westlake from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Westlake from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Westlake from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Westlake from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.64.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $77.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.54 and a beta of 0.92. Westlake has a twelve month low of $68.55 and a twelve month high of $150.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Westlake by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Westlake by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Westlake by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Westlake by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 12,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Westlake by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

