FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Hayward Issued By William Blair

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hayward in a research note issued on Friday, September 26th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Hayward’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hayward from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Hayward Stock Performance

HAYW stock opened at $15.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. Hayward has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.17 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.04%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Hayward has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 287,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,311.50. The trade was a 6.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $924,919.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,521,455.80. This represents a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,527. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hayward

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Hayward by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Hayward by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 99,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hayward by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

