Zacks Research Comments on WaFd’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:WAFD)

WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of WaFd in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WaFd’s FY2027 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WaFd from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on WaFd from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on WaFd from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on WaFd from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WaFd currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $30.29 on Monday. WaFd has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $38.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. WaFd had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 15.57%.The company had revenue of $186.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.47 million.

Institutional Trading of WaFd

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of WaFd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 712.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sean Singleton sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $31,836.84. Following the sale, the director owned 9,278 shares in the company, valued at $294,205.38. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

