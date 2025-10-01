What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for PAHC Q3 Earnings?

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PAHC. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Phibro Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $28.40.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Up 3.3%

PAHC opened at $40.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $41.57.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.24 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 32.14%. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.700 EPS.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Insider Activity at Phibro Animal Health

In other news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $282,705.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,667.88. This trade represents a 18.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,622 shares of company stock worth $995,893. Corporate insiders own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,312,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 186,087 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

