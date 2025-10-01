Q1 EPS Estimates for Uranium Energy Cut by Roth Capital

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) – Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uranium Energy in a report released on Wednesday, September 24th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uranium Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Uranium Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UEC. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $12.75 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $7.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $17.50 target price on Uranium Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Uranium Energy Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57. Uranium Energy has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uranium Energy news, Director David Kong sold 50,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $488,696.00. Following the sale, the director owned 182,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,119.94. This trade represents a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 214,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 100,560 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 11,233.4% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 4,093,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,943 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 97.2% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 219,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 108,070 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 32,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

