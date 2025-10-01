Q3 EPS Forecast for Truist Financial Increased by Analyst

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Truist Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TFC. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:TFC opened at $45.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.Truist Financial’s revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.68%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,595. The trade was a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR grew its position in Truist Financial by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

