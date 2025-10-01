Analysts Offer Predictions for LPTH Q1 Earnings

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note issued on Friday, September 26th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LightPath Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LPTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

LightPath Technologies Stock Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $7.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The company has a market cap of $354.23 million, a PE ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 128,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,294,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 58,194 shares during the period. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.