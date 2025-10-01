Roth Capital Has Bearish Forecast for AutoZone Q1 Earnings

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for AutoZone in a research report issued on Thursday, September 25th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $32.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $38.12. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $4,750.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $152.94 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q2 2026 earnings at $28.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $38.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $55.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $153.58 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $46.88 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $189.53 EPS.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AutoZone from $4,800.00 to $4,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,894.00 to $4,090.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,155.00 to $4,811.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,504.00 to $4,499.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $4,255.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,538.21.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $4,285.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4,100.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,829.35. The firm has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.41. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,980.10 and a 1-year high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $51.58 EPS.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 30.0% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total value of $11,942,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,570.80. This trade represents a 69.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.