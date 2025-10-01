Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for Nucor Earnings

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nucor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $7.64 per share.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $182.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $135.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor has a 1-year low of $97.59 and a 1-year high of $170.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,150,050.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 82,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,857,956.14. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 84,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,183,192. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,309 shares of company stock worth $4,553,771. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Nucor by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Nucor by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 17,785.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after acquiring an additional 502,961 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

