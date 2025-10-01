Delek US FY2025 EPS Estimate Boosted by Zacks Research

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Delek US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($4.57) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.64). The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is ($5.50) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Delek US in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.54.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $32.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Delek US has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $34.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 7,331.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 907.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $208,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,116.56. This trade represents a 12.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.30%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

