FY2025 EPS Estimates for Birkenstock Lifted by William Blair

Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Birkenstock in a research note issued on Thursday, September 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.99. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Birkenstock’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Birkenstock’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.10 EPS.
Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $749.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.18 million. Birkenstock had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Birkenstock has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Birkenstock Trading Up 1.2%
Shares of NYSE BIRK opened at $45.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.79. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. Birkenstock has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRK. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Birkenstock by 66.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Birkenstock by 34.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Birkenstock by 61.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Birkenstock in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Birkenstock by 3,131.3% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Birkenstock Company Profile
Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.
