FY2025 EPS Estimates for Birkenstock Lifted by William Blair

Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Birkenstock in a research note issued on Thursday, September 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.99. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Birkenstock’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Birkenstock’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $749.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.18 million. Birkenstock had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Birkenstock has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

BIRK has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

Shares of NYSE BIRK opened at $45.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.79. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. Birkenstock has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRK. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Birkenstock by 66.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Birkenstock by 34.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Birkenstock by 61.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Birkenstock in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Birkenstock by 3,131.3% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

