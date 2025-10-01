What is William Blair’s Estimate for GFL FY2025 Earnings?

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for GFL Environmental in a research note issued on Thursday, September 25th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 48.53%.The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GFL. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

NYSE:GFL opened at $47.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.11. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $52.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is 0.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

