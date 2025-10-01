FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Probe Gold Issued By Desjardins

Probe Gold Inc. (TSE:PRB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Probe Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 24th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Desjardins also issued estimates for Probe Gold’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Probe Gold Trading Down 0.7%

PRB stock opened at C$3.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$613.91 million, a P/E ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.15. Probe Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.44 and a 52 week high of C$3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.30.

Probe Gold Company Profile

Probe Metals Inc is a metal exploration company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Quebec. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Casa-Cameron, and others.

