What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for PR FY2025 Earnings?

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PRFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Permian Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, September 24th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Permian Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Permian Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

Permian Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PR opened at $12.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $16.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,525,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,963,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,380,000 after buying an additional 11,133,354 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,119,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,833,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,787,000 after buying an additional 4,375,930 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Permian Resources news, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $67,431.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 91,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,467.10. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $67,398.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,555.49. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

