Brokers Offer Predictions for Snowline Gold FY2025 Earnings

Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Snowline Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, September 24th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). Desjardins also issued estimates for Snowline Gold’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price objective on Snowline Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowline Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.80.

Snowline Gold Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of SGD stock opened at C$11.10 on Monday. Snowline Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.88 and a twelve month high of C$11.22. The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.86 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.70.

Snowline Gold Company Profile

Snowline Gold Corp. explores and develops gold properties in Canada. The company also explores for silver, zinc, nickel, vanadium, copper and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Rogue gold project, which consists of 4,580 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 94,397 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Yukon Territory.

