First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $23.02 on Monday. First Western Financial has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $223.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.13). First Western Financial had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 million. Equities analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 757,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,861,498.76. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in First Western Financial during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Western Financial during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in First Western Financial during the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

