Wall Street Zen Upgrades Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LUCD. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.24. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23.

In related news, Director Dennis Matheis bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 665,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,751.86. The trade was a 17.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUCD. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 35.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 22,727 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lucid Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.