Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on URBN

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $71.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average of $65.38. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Egan sold 1,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $70,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $999,210. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 129,114 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 19,551 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,778.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 32,747 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.