TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday.
TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TLSI opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.49. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $5.88.
TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 million. TriSalus Life Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that TriSalus Life Sciences will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of TriSalus Life Sciences
TriSalus Life Sciences Company Profile
TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
