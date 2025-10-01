TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday.

TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLSI opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.49. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $5.88.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 million. TriSalus Life Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that TriSalus Life Sciences will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in TriSalus Life Sciences by 32.1% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,092,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 265,618 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,812,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,900,000. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

