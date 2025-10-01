Wall Street Zen Downgrades Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to Hold

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFE. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Up 6.8%

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 4,183.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,599,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,537,000 after buying an additional 1,562,396 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 35.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 31,766 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.