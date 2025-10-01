Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Down 4.4%

CHMI stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $86.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 14.28%.The firm had revenue of $6.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -76.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $908,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 262.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 67,832 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

