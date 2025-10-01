Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMIFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Down 4.4%

CHMI stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $86.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 14.28%.The firm had revenue of $6.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -76.92%.

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $908,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 262.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 67,832 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

