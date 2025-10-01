Wall Street Zen Downgrades First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) to Sell

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FHN. Cowen initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Horizon from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Horizon

First Horizon Price Performance

FHN stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $830.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In related news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 462,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,072.50. This represents a 17.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $228,841.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 342,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,634.75. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,295 shares of company stock worth $3,322,663. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 4.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 57.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.