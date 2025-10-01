IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.44.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.3%

IDXX opened at $638.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $629.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.26. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.56. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $688.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total value of $1,415,710.71. Following the sale, the director owned 262 shares in the company, valued at $169,600.46. The trade was a 89.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total transaction of $5,279,921.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,041.68. This trade represents a 54.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,057 shares of company stock worth $34,293,468. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,439,000 after acquiring an additional 884,808 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,988,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,244,000 after purchasing an additional 825,965 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $304,277,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $194,834,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $179,784,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

