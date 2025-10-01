AngioDynamics (ANGO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 2nd. Analysts expect AngioDynamics to post earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $72.6920 million for the quarter. AngioDynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.350–0.250 EPS.Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 2, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 11.62%.The company had revenue of $80.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AngioDynamics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of ANGO opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $458.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 359.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Finally, Massar Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANGO shares. Wall Street Zen raised AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on AngioDynamics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AngioDynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANGO

AngioDynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.