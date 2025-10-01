BBU Q3 EPS Estimate Lowered by National Bank Financial

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report issued on Thursday, September 25th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Brookfield Business Partners’ current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BBU. Desjardins increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Shares of BBU opened at $32.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.23 and a beta of 1.34. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBU. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 30,100.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 20.9% in the first quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

