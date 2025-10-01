Edison Inv. Res Has Bullish Forecast for TSE:WPM Q3 Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Edison Inv. Res lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, September 24th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$149.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$131.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$128.17.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance
Shares of WPM opened at C$155.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$137.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$124.01. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$79.88 and a 52-week high of C$156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 89.71 and a beta of 0.70.
Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.
