Edison Inv. Res Has Bullish Forecast for TSE:WPM Q3 Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Edison Inv. Res lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, September 24th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$149.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$131.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$128.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM opened at C$155.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$137.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$124.01. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$79.88 and a 52-week high of C$156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 89.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.