DA Davidson Raises Earnings Estimates for Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) – DA Davidson increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 21.81%.The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 163.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,433.3% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 637.3% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $750,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 90,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,784.15. This trade represents a 24.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger W. Jenkins bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,638.84. This represents a 167.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

