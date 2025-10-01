Q3 EPS Estimate for Customers Bancorp Decreased by Analyst

Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Customers Bancorp in a report released on Friday, September 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.96. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CUBI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. National Bankshares set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $65.31 on Monday. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $206.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 34.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,532,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,349,000 after buying an additional 902,406 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,462,000 after buying an additional 23,416 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 876,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,493,000 after buying an additional 46,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,841,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

