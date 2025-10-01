Leerink Partnrs Has Pessimistic Outlook of VRTX Q3 Earnings

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, September 25th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $4.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.38. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $15.63 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $405.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $494.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $490.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $391.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $403.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.73. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $362.50 and a 12-month high of $519.88. The firm has a market cap of $100.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($12.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

