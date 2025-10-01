DA Davidson Has Optimistic Outlook of ZION Q3 Earnings

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.49. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s FY2025 earnings at $5.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.27. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Down 0.7%

ZION opened at $56.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.09. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.91%.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter worth $25,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter worth $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the second quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 75.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter worth $40,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

