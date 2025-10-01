American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. D Boral Capital raised shares of American Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. D. Boral Capital started coverage on shares of American Resources in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Read Our Latest Report on AREC
American Resources Stock Performance
American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. Equities analysts predict that American Resources will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of American Resources
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in American Resources by 86,418.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 122,714 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in American Resources by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Resources by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 74,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.
About American Resources
American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than American Resources
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.