Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIIB. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Biogen from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.04.

Get Biogen alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BIIB

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $140.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.11. Biogen has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $195.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.53 and a 200-day moving average of $130.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.54. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.500-16.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $69,045.35. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,850.60. This represents a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,550. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 64.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.