Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,053 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,509 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $219,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 15.6% during the second quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $2,030,000. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $359.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.36. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.04 and a 1 year high of $557.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.