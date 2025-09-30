Claris Advisors LLC MO Purchases 308 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.13.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $140.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $177.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.