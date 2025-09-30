Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Position Lifted by Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $490,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $478.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $484.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $462.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.70.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

